USFDA concludes GMP inspection at Dr Reddy’s R&D centre
The inspection was conducted from September 16 to September 20, 2024. The inspection closed with zero observations
The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a routine Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO) in Bachupally, Hyderabad.
