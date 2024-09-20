Express Pharma

USFDA concludes GMP inspection at Dr Reddy’s R&D centre

The inspection was conducted from September 16 to September 20, 2024. The inspection closed with zero observations

By EP News Bureau
The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a routine Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ R&D centre  (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO) in Bachupally, Hyderabad. 

EP News Bureau
