University of Glasgow opens Mazumdar Shaw Advance Research Centre

The University of Glasgow yesterday announced the official opening of the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre by the Nobel Laureate, Professor David MacMillan, who also unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the building, Biocon notified via a statement.

The £118 million Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC) will be the creative and collaborative heart of cross-disciplinary research at the University of Glasgow. The Mazumdar Shaw ARC will be home to more than 500 researchers from a range of disciplines, facilitating world-changing collaborative research. It will provide a unique environment for delivering world-changing research and will act as a catalyst for strengthening relationships between the University of Glasgow and its stakeholders, funders, industry, civic bodies and the public, the statement said.

Commenting on the inauguration, Kiran and John Shaw said in the statement, “It is our fervent hope that the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC) will provide a unique environment that supports the kind of inter-disciplinary, collaborative research that leads to breakthrough and world-changing innovations, which will enhance the quality of life, and the betterment of human society.”