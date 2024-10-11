University of Central Lancashire partners with Brinton Healthcare UK to explore nanoparticle technology for skin disease treatment

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brinton Healthcare UK to explore the use of nanoparticle technology in the treatment of skin diseases. The research, led by Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology and Drug Delivery Kamalinder Singh, will investigate innovative solutions for dermatological therapies using topical nanocarriers.

The collaboration between UCLan and Brinton aims to open new avenues in skincare treatment, exploring opportunities for intellectual property, commercialisation, and improved patient care. By using nanoparticles, which are up to 10,000 times smaller than the thickness of human hair, the project seeks to deliver more targeted and controlled drug treatment for skin diseases.

Rahulkumar Darda, Chairman and Managing Director of Brinton Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Our Global research and development in the UK is devoted to pioneering the most innovative skincare solutions accessible to everyone.”

Professor Singh commented on the benefits of topical nanocarriers, stating, “They enable targeted delivery of active ingredients, controlled release, protection of susceptible groups from degradation, sustained stability, deep penetration into the skin, and lower toxicity.” The research will focus on chronic skin diseases such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis as part of its future projects.

Dr Praveen Kumar Tavva, Director and Chief Scientific Officer at Brinton Healthcare UK Ltd., explained the company’s goal to expand its global research operations, saying, “We aspire to create products that are not only remarkably effective but also exquisitely tailored to the unique needs of our global consumers.”

Vijey Christopher, Head of International Business at Brinton Pharmaceuticals Ltd., emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating, “The synergy between our in-house expertise and the University’s academic prowess enables us to create revolutionary products that significantly enhance the skin health and well-being of our consumers.”

The MoU was signed by Professor StJohn Crean, Pro Vice Chancellor (Research and Enterprise) at UCLan, and Dr Praveen Kumar Tavva from Brinton Healthcare.