Umang Vohra appointed Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Cohance Lifesciences

Cohance Lifesciences has announced the appointment of Umang Vohra as Executive Chairman, effective May 1, 2026, and Group CEO, effective May 20, 2026. He succeeds Vivek Sharma, who has stepped down as Executive Chairman for personal reasons. Sharma will continue with Cohance as an Advisor for the next nine months to support the transition.

The appointment follows a decision by the Board to bring in leadership aligned with the company’s next phase of growth. Cohance Lifesciences operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) platform with capabilities in complex chemistry, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, advanced API development and performance materials. The company’s operations include integrated R&D centres, over 400 R&D scientists and partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies.

Vohra has over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical sector. He most recently served as CEO and Managing Director of Cipla Limited, where he led the company’s transformation over the past decade.

Umang Vohra said, “I am very excited to be joining Cohance. I believe deeply in the long-term value creation potential of this platform. Cohance’s technology offerings, depth of its R&D talent, and the quality of the leadership team already in place provide a strong foundation. I am looking forward to this entrepreneurial stint and will work closely with the current management leaders to create value for customers, employees and shareholders alike.”

Vivek Sharma said, “Over the past few years, we have built a strong foundation for Cohance — integrating businesses, strengthening the leadership team, and establishing the platform’s identity as a science-led CDMO. I am proud of what the team has achieved and confident that the platform is well positioned for its next chapter. I wish Umang and the entire Cohance team every success as they take the company forward.”

Pankaj Patwari, Managing Director at Advent, said, “I am excited to welcome Umang to the Cohance family. The platform will greatly benefit from a leader like Umang, who brings an ownermanager mindset, and who can build on the business’s scientific foundation, drive commercial scale, deepen customer partnerships, and develop a leading operating culture. Umang is one of the most respected leaders in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. He brings global stature, operational depth, and a track record of building and leading large-scale transformations. We are delighted to partner with him as we continue to grow the business together.”