UK and Sweden sign MoU to co-operate in lifesciences

The UK and Sweden have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) acknowledging their existing bilateral cooperation in the field of lifesciences. The purpose of the MoU is to promote co-operation among the participants across local, regional and national healthcare, research and innovation systems in support of the development of dynamic, effective and attractive lifescience ecosystems. The cooperation among the participants will take place on the principles of equality, reciprocity, mutual benefit, and within the framework of all applicable laws and relevant institutions of both countries.

The participants intend that the early areas of co-operation may include early diagnostics, genomics,

clinical trials, regulatory innovation, implementation of innovation, manufacturing processes, sustainability in the lifesciences sector and antimicrobial resistance.

Further, co-operative activities to support exchange on these topics may include:

collaboration in policy, design and implementation of technical standards necessary to build data-driven approaches in the lifesciences sector

knowledge exchange in policies, strategies and market interventions

cooperation in the development of policy initiatives to stimulate an active marketplace through enterprise engagement and collaborative initiatives

co-operation in the research, development, evaluation and implementation of new technologies and treatments.

In addition, the participants welcome the existing research cooperation between the UK and Sweden through collaborations between businesses, higher education institutions, health and research institutions and other actors. They encourage researchers from both nations to continue to work closely together, including through multi-lateral projects and joint applications to European research and innovation programmes.