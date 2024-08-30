U.S. FDA issues EIR with VAI classification for Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ Indrad facility
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced that the U.S. FDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its manufacturing facility at Indrad, Gujarat. The inspection, conducted from June 3 to June 12, 2024, has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The inspection process is now officially closed.