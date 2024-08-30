Express Pharma

U.S. FDA issues EIR with VAI classification for Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ Indrad facility

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Indrad manufacturing facility receives closure notice from U.S. FDA following inspection

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 27

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced that the U.S. FDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its manufacturing facility at Indrad, Gujarat. The inspection, conducted from June 3 to June 12, 2024, has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The inspection process is now officially closed.

- Advertisement -

EP News Bureau
    You might also like More from author