Lupin launches Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection in the United States

Lupin has announced the launch of Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials in the United States, after Lupin’s alliance partner, ForDoz Pharma Corporation, USA (ForDoz) received an approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials is a generic equivalent of Doxil (Liposomal), of Baxter Healthcare Corporation, indicated for the treatment of Ovarian Cancer, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)- related Kaposi’s Sarcoma, and Multiple Myeloma.

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection (RLD Doxil (Liposomal)) had an estimated annual sales of USD 40.9 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2024).