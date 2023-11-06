‘Trojan Horse’ chemical tool allows researchers to target ‘undruggable’ proteins

University of Dundee researchers have developed a new molecule that is able to target and bind to a protein class previously considered undruggable by using a masking technique to enter the cell.

A team in the laboratory of Professor Alessio Ciulli, at the University’s new Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation (CeTPD), have unlocked a class of proteins known as suppressor of cytokine signalling (SOCS). SOCS proteins contain a crucial structural portion called the SH2 domain which, until now, was thought of as undruggable.

The SOCS2 protein is involved in many diseases, including cancer and inflammatory diseases, and until now, no small molecule has ever been generated that successfully inhibits the protein.

One of the major research interests of the Ciulli Lab is the targeting of E3 ligase complexes, and SOCS2 is part of one such complexes. These complexes initiate the recycling of proteins in the cell, by earmarking abnormal proteins for destruction.

It is possible to induce this process using carefully designed drugs, known as PROTACs, however this requires molecules that tightly bind a certain E3 ligase – SOCS2 is an example of one such ligase. The research team have designed a molecule that does exactly that, offering a chemical tool able to study the function of these proteins and manipulate them in ways not previously possible.

The research, funded by the European Research Council (ERC) and the Innovative Medicine Initiative 2 consortium EUbOpen, is published in the journal Nature Communications.

“There is growing interest in targeting SH2 domains using small molecules because they are so prevalent and involved in so many interactions of so many proteins that determine key cellular processes,” explained Professor Ciulli, Director of the CeTPD.

“When these processes go awry in disease, by targeting these interactions we have a very effective way to block the progression of the disease, and even revert it. Beyond this, in separate approaches we can co-opt or hijack key signalling proteins as in case of our targeted SOCS2 in order to re-direct their activity against disease-causing p