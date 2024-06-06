Torrent pharma enters into non – exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharma

The company aims to commercialise its gastrointestinal drug in India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals recently announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan in India. Vonoprazan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), used for the treatment of acid related disorders – Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). According to its statement, Torrent aims to market Vonoprazan under its own trademark, Kabvie.

As per a 2019 study published by Indian Journal of Gastroenterology prevalence of GERD in the Indian population is around 8.2 per cent, with a higher prevalence of around 11.1 per cent in urban population.

According to AWACS MAT April 2024 data, the Indian market for treatments used in GERD is valued at INR 8,064 crore, growing at 8 per cent CAGR over the last four years. Currently treatments such as Pantoprazole (Proton Pump Inhibitors) are used to treat GERD. Availability of P-CABs such as Kabvie will make accessible new and effective treatments of GERD for the Indian population.

Commenting on the agreement, Aman Mehta – Director, Torrent said, “We are delighted to commercialise this novel treatment for Indian patients. I am confident that the launch of Kabvie will aid in reducing the disease burden of GERD and further strengthen our Gastrointestinal offerings, augmenting our position as a leading player within the Indian Pharmaceutical Market.”