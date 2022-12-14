Takeda launches Cinryze in India for prophylaxis in hereditary angioedema patients

Takeda Biopharma launched Cinryze, an innovative injectable prescription medicine for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients. With eight years of global clinical experience proving efficacy and safety, Cinryze has the potential to mark a breakthrough in the episodic treatment, short- and long-term prophylaxis for HAE. Moreover, Cinryze is the pioneer C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-I NH) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the symptomatic management of HAE and for preventing future angioedema attacks, a statement from Takeda has notified.

According to the statement, Cinryze is plasma-derived C1-I NH approved for routine prevention (prophylaxis), short-term prevention or pre-procedure prevention, and acute attacks of HAE.

It also said that among adult HAE patients, 51 per cent miss at least one day of work (mean 3.3 days), 44 per cent students miss at least one day of school (mean 1.9 days) and 59 per cent miss at least one day of leisure activities (mean 2.7 days) as result of their most recent HAE attacks.

With strong clinical evidence, Cinryze is proven to reduce the frequency and severity of attacks with fixed Takeda Biopharma, the statement concluded.