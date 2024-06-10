Syntegon acquires Telstar

Telstar, previously owned by Azbil Coropration, joins Syntegon after an acquisition agreement closes between Azbil and the German company. After the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed on June 6, 2024, the acquisition will be effective after receiving customary regulatory approvals.

Upon acquisition, Telstar will share their knowledge in the field of development of new innovative high-value solutions for aseptic production to reinforce synergies operating within common markets and aim to strengthen Syntegon’s offering for filling lines and aseptic processes for the pharmaceutical industry.

Telstar expresses that the company takes a very positive view about the incorporation into a business leader whose strategy is fully aligned with Telstar’s development plan. For Telstar, it represents an opportunity to maintain and grow the business, which entirely fits to the Syntegon’s core business.