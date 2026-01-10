Syngene International announces winners of its annual science quiz ‘Synquizitive’

Syngene International, an integrated research, development and manufacturing services organisation, today announced the winners of the fourth edition of Synquizitive, its annual science quiz for government school students. The initiative is aimed at sparking curiosity and building a strong foundation in scientific thinking from an early age. Conducted in collaboration with Biocon Foundation and Agastya International Foundation, the competition saw participation from students across 200 government schools in Karnataka and Telangana.

Zilla Parishad High School, Sahebnagar, Hyderabad; Government Higher Primary School, Pandeshwara, Mangaluru; and Government Higher Primary School (GHPS), Agara, Bengaluru were declared winners following a rigorous, multi-stage competition. Over four editions, Synquizitive has reached nearly 30,000 students, providing meaningful exposure to application-based science learning for students from resource-constrained backgrounds.

The grand finale of the Bengaluru leg, held at Science Gallery Bengaluru, was graced by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group; K.K Nagaratna, Senior Program Officer, Samagra Shikshana Karnataka; Dr. Gali Madhavi Latha, Professor at IISc; Dr. Anupama N Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation; Mr. Ramji Raghavan, Founder and Chairperson, Agastya International Foundation; and K Thiagarajan, Executive Vice-Chairman, Agastya International Foundation.

Underscoring the need to make science education engaging and accessible for young learners, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of the Biocon Group, said, “Synquizitive is not about competition; it reminds us that asking questions, thinking deeply, and enjoying discovery are at the heart of education—especially in science. At Syngene and the Biocon Foundation, we believe that quality science education should be accessible, engaging, and meaningful for every child.”

Reflecting on Syngene’s mission to fuel scientific curiosity at the grassroots level, Pramuch Goel, Head of Corporate Affairs, Syngene International, said, “Synquizitive has evolved beyond a science quiz into a learning platform that encourages students from government schools to express their curiosity, ask questions, and engage confidently with science. Designed to be inclusive and interactive, the program brings together schools and communities from diverse backgrounds, enabling the sharing of ideas and experiences. Over the years, we have seen growing participation and enthusiasm among students, reinforcing our belief that nurturing scientific interest early is critical. As a science-led organisation, we see this as an important step in building a strong pipeline of future talent that will contribute to India’s innovation ecosystem and the future of global research and development.”

The quiz followed a structured format, beginning with preliminary rounds based on curriculum-aligned concepts and real-world applications. Shortlisted students progressed to interactive rounds that tested logical reasoning, problem-solving and teamwork. Syngene employee volunteers supported the participants as mentors and facilitators, helping students build confidence and analytical skills through hands-on engagement.

Highlighting the learning philosophy behind the quiz, Dr Anupama Shetty – Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, said, “Synquizitive is intentionally designed to move students beyond textbook learning and encourage them to ask questions, think critically, and apply concepts to real-life situations. By combining mentoring with hands-on, problem-solving challenges, the programme helps spark curiosity and build confidence in science—especially for students who may not otherwise have access to such experiential learning opportunities. Our aim is to nurture a lasting interest in science that continues well beyond the quiz.”

Winning students were awarded medals and cash prizes, while their schools will receive furnished classrooms equipped with EdTech devices to create interactive digital learning spaces. A rolling trophy was also presented to the overall top-performing school.