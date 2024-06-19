Syngene announces 2nd year of STEM scholarship and mentorship program for women in collaboration with RICH

Syngene International, an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company, announced the second cohort of the scholarship, mentoring and industry orientation for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) in collaboration with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

This program offers scholarships to women studying STEM subjects at tier two and three institutions across various regions of the country to enable them to gain industry experience in research institutions and companies and receive mentoring support.

According to the statement, out of 549 applications, 216 profiles were shortlisted based on academic merit, socio-economic background, and STEM disciplines. One-on-one interviews were conducted with 151 students to assess their achievements and research interests. The top 60 applications were then reviewed by the Selection Committee, comprising experts from both industry and academia. As a result, the second cohort of the program has identified 30 women, with 10 selected from undergraduate programs and 20 from postgraduate programs.

During the launch of this cohort, Dr Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to Government, I&C and IT Dept, Government of Telangana; G. Nirupa, Joint Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society (TGSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society (TGTWREIS), Government Of Telangana; Dr Vishal Choudhary, Scientist F, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India; Dr Sridevi Khambhampaty, Vice President, Biopharmaceutical Development, Syngene International; and Dr Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, were in attendance.

Despite increased female enrolment in existing STEM programs, dropout rates and limited career opportunities persist, especially for women from tier two and three cities. The Syngene/RICH program addresses these issues by offering scholarships and mentorship, enabling students to gain internships and practical experience in top research institutions and industries.

21 women who successfully completed the first cohort of the program were felicitated during this launch.

The program was delivered by Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, Biocon Foundation and Syngene Scientific Services.