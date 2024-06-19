MSN laboratories collaborates with BITS Pilani WILP to elevate educational opportunities for their young workforce

MSN Laboratories, has signed an MOU with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division, in order to elevate educational opportunities for their Self-Directed Teams (SDTs) within the formulation units.

“This collaboration aims to help their professionals in keeping pace with the rapid global pharmaceutical industry evolution and in preparing them for their designated roles, which in turn will aid MSN Labs in addressing the ever-changing business requirements. As part of the collaboration, the professionals will also undergo training to operate machinery and fulfil roles within different production departments, by working closely with their senior staff members,” the statement informs.

MSN Laboratories operates 25 manufacturing units across Hyderabad and the USA. Recently, they onboarded young budding professionals who have completed their 10+2 higher school program. To ensure seamless integration and equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary for driving sustainable progress in the pharmaceutical industry, MSN Laboratories has partnered with BITS Pilani.

As of now, 60 team members from MSN Laboratories’ formulation division have been enrolled in the B.Sc. Pharmaceutical Science program offered by BITS Pilani WILP.

Dr MSN Reddy, CMD, MSN Laboratories, said, “As the leader of this rapidly growing research-based pharmaceutical company, I deeply believe that the true strength of our success lies in our people. We are committed to continuing to invest in their growth and development, ensuring that together, we reach new heights.”

“Considering the ever-evolving demands of the pharmaceutical industry, this strategic collaboration not only helps address the immediate need of MSN Laboratories for highly competent working professionals, but also aids them in nurturing a pool of skilled professionals over a period of time. Additionally, the flexibility provided by our programme allows participants to maintain a healthy balance between their professional commitments (which includes work and learning) and time for their personal life and pursuits, which is especially even more important, considering that they are young professionals,” added Prof. G. Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani.