Supriya Lifescience, Plasma Nutrition to collaborate for protein technology

Supriya Lifescience, a Mumbai-based company specialising in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), proudly announces its recent collaboration with Plasma Nutrition, a US-based company. The strategic partnership involves an exclusive technology licensing agreement, granting Supriya Lifescience the sole rights for manufacturing and marketing Ingredient Optimised Protein (ioProtein) in India.

The primary purpose of this collaboration is to bring the optimised protein into the Indian market. ioProtein is a patented process (patent pending in the US) This protein powder is designed for use as protein supplement and is highly bioavailable.

During the term of the agreement, Supriya Lifescience will lead the manufacturing and marketing of ioProtein in India.

GCV Life, led by Shailesh Gadre, played a pivotal role as an exclusive advisor in facilitating this transaction, informed a press statement. GCV Life will also spearhead the marketing of the ‘Ingredient Optimized’ products as per the arrangement among the three companies.