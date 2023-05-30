Sun Pharma, Philogen sign pact to commercialise specialty product, NIDLEGY in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Philogen have entered into a licensing agreement for commercialising Philogen’s specialty product, Nidlegy (Daromun) in the territories of Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Nidlegy, currently in Phase III clinical trials, is a new anti-cancer biopharmaceutical which is being developed by Philogen for the treatment of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma will have exclusive rights to commercialise Nidlegy for indications of skin cancers in the territories of Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Philogen will complete pivotal clinical trials for the product in Europe, pursue marketing authorisation with the regulatory authorities and manufacture commercial supplies. Sun Pharma will be responsible for commercialisation activities. The two partner companies will share post-commercialisation economics in about 50:50 ratio. Other financial terms were not disclosed. Philogen will retain the IP rights for Nidlegy for other territories and indications other than skin cancers.

Hellen De Kloet, Business Head – Western Europe and ANZ, Sun Pharma, said, “With the expected addition of Nidlegy to our existing Odomzo franchise, we will be well-positioned to provide patient solutions across a broad spectrum of skin cancers in various disease stages.”

Prof Dr Dario Neri, CEO and CSO of Philogen, commented, “This collaboration will focus on the commercialisation of Nidlegy, a new immunotherapy that brings promise to improve the therapeutic options for patients suffering from melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers, high-risk conditions with unmet medical need.”