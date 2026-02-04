Sun Pharma named principal sponsor and health partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has partnered with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Principal Sponsor and Health Partner for the T20 season 2026. The partnership will run for three years and marks Sun Pharma’s first involvement in cricket sponsorship.

As part of the association, the Sun Pharma logo will appear on the front of RCB’s red and black playing jersey, the official green match kit and training apparel. The partnership will also include stadium branding during RCB’s home matches.

According to the company, the association is aimed at strengthening corporate brand presence and building wider engagement across audiences in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director, Sun Pharma, said, “In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It is a shared emotion that unites millions across cultures and generations. RCB and Sun Pharma are both leaders in their respective domains, and this collaboration reflects our shared values of consistency, passion and innovation. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen our corporate brand connect with people across India by bringing them closer to the company behind the medicines they rely on every day.”

Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “RCB is committed to building partnerships that go beyond visibility and create meaningful engagement with fans. Sun Pharma joining us as our Principal Sponsor strengthens this commitment, bringing together two brands focused on impact and innovation. We look forward to a dynamic, season-long collaboration across digital platforms and match-day experiences.”

The partnership aligns with Sun Pharma’s corporate brand campaign centred on the theme ‘touching 1,000 lives every minute*’, which reflects the company’s stated purpose of improving patient lives. Through the association with RCB, the company said it aims to enable fans to connect with its patient-focused approach.