Strides receives USFDA approval for Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1gm/10 mL

Strides Pharma Science (Strides) recently announced that its stepdown wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for the generic version of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1gm/10 mL, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Carafate 1gm/10mL of AbbVie. Sucralfate is used to treat stomach ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), radiation proctitis, and stomach inflammation and to prevent stress ulcers.

Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1gm/10 mL has a market size of ~US$ 124Mn as per IQVIA (March 2024). The Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1gm/10 mL will be manufactured at the company’s flagship facility in KRS Gardens in Bangalore, India.