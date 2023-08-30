Strides gets USFDA approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension

Strides Pharma Science announced that its stepdown wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore, has received approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/mL, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), CellCept for Oral Suspension, 200 mg/mL of Roche Palo Alto. The approval bolsters the company’s Mycophenolate Mofetil portfolio.

The Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension has a market size of $41 million per IQVIA. The entire Mycophenolate Mofetil range of products for the company has a cumulative market opportunity of $145 million per IQVIA. The products will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Bengaluru.

The company has 280 cumulative ANDA filings (including the recently acquired portfolio from Endo at Chestnut Ridge) with USFDA, of which 260+ ANDAs have been approved. The company has set a target to launch 60 new products over three years in the US.