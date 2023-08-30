Delegation from US HHS, US FDA, and local govt officials visit Amneal’s Matoda facility  

Amneal Pharmaceuticals announced that a delegation of senior members of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) together with local government officials recently visited the Company’s manufacturing facility in Matoda, India. The visit followed the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting in Gandhinagar, India on August 18 and 19, where health ministers from around the world met to discuss global health issues.

The delegation included Loyce Pace, the Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs, who is the lead on setting global priorities and policies at the US Department of HHS, Genessa Giorgi, US HHS Health Attaché to India, Dr Sarah McMullen, the India Country Director for the US FDA and Dr H G Koshia, the Commissioner for the India Food and Drug Control Agency (FDCA) in Gujarat, India. A statement informed that the visit to the Amneal site showcased the company’s advanced automation and complex medicine capabilities, the general complexities of pharma manufacturing, and the importance of investing in technologies that ensure the availability of safe and effective medicines. Amneal’s site in Matoda is one of the company’s 12 pharma manufacturing facilities.

“Amneal is a global pharmaceuticals company focused on providing access to affordable, essential medicines. Across our large and diversified product portfolio, we provide key therapies to meet the needs of patients. We are proud to participate in this important visit to share our role in delivering safe and effective pharmaceuticals around the world. We look forward to continuing to engage on the key issues that impact the US pharmaceutical industry’s ability to serve patients, including drug shortages,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.