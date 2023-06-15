Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble partners with Mankind Pharma

The company has launched a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign

Mankind Pharma has launched a new range of medicines which will boast the same level of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) quality in the Drug Master File (DMF) of the API’s submitted to FDA. To promote and generate awareness about these medicines, the pharma giant has partnered with cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble & launched a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign.

With blend of print, broadcast, and digital media platforms, Mankind Pharma has embarked on a comprehensive awareness campaign to highlight their line of products. This campaign serves as a poignant reminder of how we, as a nation, have been known for exporting the best of our products, whether it’s the finest teas or exquisite crafts. Sadly, many of us in India miss out on experiencing the premium quality that we offer to the world.

Talking about the new campaign, Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Mankind Pharma commented, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble for our exciting new campaign. They are not only icons in the cricketing world, but also embody qualities such as integrity, resilience, and exceptional leadership. Their immense popularity and broad appeal make them the perfect advocates to champion accessible and top-notch healthcare in our nation. This collaboration seamlessly aligns with our brand ethos, which revolves around the well-being of every Indian. We firmly believe that high-quality healthcare should be accessible to all. By introducing a range of medicines with API quality equivalent to that of the quality of API’s in the Drug Master File, we are poised to revolutionise India’s pharma sector and contribute to the overall health and happiness of our people.”

Commenting on the campaign, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly shared, “I am truly honored to collaborate with Mankind Pharma, a brand synonymous with excellence in pharmaceuticals. Together, we aim to redefine the landscape of healthcare in our country by providing premium DMF quality medicines for all. Join us in serving life across the country.”

Commenting on the campaign, cricket legend Anil Kumble said” Excited to partner with Mankind Pharma, a prominent leader in the pharma industry promoting premium DMF quality medicines to serve and enhance healthcare in India. I believe the association will showcase our commitment to spreading awareness about the link between quality medicines and a healthier, more fulfilling life”

Factors such as rising health conditions, have led to an uprising demand for quality medicines in the market. The brand is fully committed to satisfy the aspiring needs and help consumers to get the best quality products.