Glenmark reduces cost of Trastuzumab treatment in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced a price reduction of Trastuzumab for HER2-positive breast cancer, being marketed in India under the brand name ‘ Trumab’. A 440 mg vial of Trumab will be priced at Rs 15,749, which makes it the most affordable option available currently in the country.

Most of the existing Trastuzumab brands in the market are priced in between Rs 40,000 to Rs 54,000 per 440 mg vial. Considering that a patient needs to undergo a minimum of 18 cycles (12 months) of treatment, the average cost of treatment ranges from Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 for early breast cancer and can exceed Rs 5,00,000 for advanced/metastatic cases.

Alok Malik, Executive Vice President & Head of India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, “At Glenmark, we believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial situation. Our company’s move of reducing the cost of its life-saving drug Trumab is a major step in this regard. This will not only increase the accessibility, but also bring hope to over 75 per cent of self-paying HER2-positive breast cancer patients in India.”