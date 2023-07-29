Sourabh Sobti, Business Development Lead, CEPI | FDD Conclave 2023

In this video:

Sourabh Sobti, Business Development Lead, CEPI

Topic: Investments in vaccine delivery

Key Highlights:

1) Create vaccine libraries against representative pathogens from virus families with greatest pandemic potential

2) Establish global clinical trials and laboratory networks with pre-established processes and protocols to enable rapid generation of clinical evidence of efficacy and safety of vaccines.

3) Optimise manufacturing processes for rapid initial production and subsequent scaling based on prior scale-up transfer experience with same or similar platforms

4) Monitor global surveillance and lab networks for potential alert triggers