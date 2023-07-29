Panel Discussion: Evolutions and revolutions in drug delivery | FDD Conclave 2023

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Sunil Tiwari, Sr VP R&D, Hetero Drugs

+ Dr Vaibhav Sihorkar, VP & Head- Developability & Formulations, Sai Life Sciences

+ Dr Sajeev Chandran, VP-R&D, Lupin

+ Dr Amarender Reddy Donthidi, VP & Head – R&D Injectables and Ophthalmics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

+ Dr Abir Banerjee, VP-R&D Biotech, Bharat Serums & Vaccines

+ Dr Khalid Akhter Ansari, Group Head, Formulation Development, Oral solid and Parenteral Dosage Forms, Novartis

Moderator:

+ Dr Rakesh Bhasin, VP-Formulations, Biocon

Key Highlights:

1) Dr Rakesh Bhasin, VP-Formulations, Biocon:

+ Evolution platform from conventional technology to controlled drug delivery to device driven delivery has now reached stage of target delivery

2) Dr Sunil Tiwari, Sr VP R&D, Hetero Drugs:

+ Patient centricity and compliance are crucial for faster and meaningful evolution

3) Dr Vaibhav Sihorkar, VP & Head- Developability & Formulations, Sai Life Sciences:

+ We need strategies and approaches to eliminate complexities in drug delivery

4) Dr Sajeev Chandran, VP-R&D, Lupin:

+ Innovation in drug delivery needs to be driven by patient centric therapeutic adherence tools that are market need driven rather than just the technology push driven innovation

5) Dr Amarender Reddy Donthidi, VP & Head – R&D Injectables and Ophthalmics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals:

+ Scaling up the R&D to production level is important

6) Dr Abir Banerjee, VP-R&D Biotech, Bharat Serums and Vaccines:

+ We should focus on skilling upcoming researchers with case studies for more meaning innovations