Shantha Biologics, Novo Nordisk collaborate for cartridge fill-finish services in India

Shantha Biologics has entered into an outsourcing agreement with Novo Nordisk to provide cartridge fill-finish manufacturing services in India.

As per the press statement, the collaboration will be governed by the parties’ agreed contractual framework and carried out in accordance with applicable quality, compliance, and regulatory requirements. No financial terms or further details of the agreement were disclosed.

The agreement with Novo Nordisk reflects Hyderabad-based Shantha Biologics’ continued focus on high-quality manufacturing execution and its role as a trusted partner to global healthcare companies. Shantha Biologics’ capabilities span vaccines, biologics, and specialised sterile manufacturing.

“We are pleased to enter into this collaboration, which reflects the confidence placed in Shantha Biologics’ capabilities and our commitment to reliable, high-quality cartridge fill-finish services,” said Dr. Vishy Chebrol, Director, Shantha Biologics. “We look forward to supporting this partnership through strong operational execution and a continued focus on quality and compliance.”