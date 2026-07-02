From packaging to patient outcomes: Why India’s latest DPCO amendment signals a new direction for pharmaceutical care

The pharmaceutical industry has traditionally regarded packaging as the final stage of manufacturing—a necessary component that protects the product, preserves its quality and facilitates distribution. However, healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly recognising that packaging performs a far more significant function. It influences how medicines are administered, how consistently patients adhere to treatment, and ultimately, how effectively therapies deliver their intended clinical outcomes.

India’s recent amendment to the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) represents an important milestone in this evolving perspective.

The amendment introduces a provision allowing separate ceiling or retail prices for the same pharmaceutical formulation by considering factors such as packaging type, pack size, dosage compliance, pack contents and specified therapeutic rationale. While the amendment is fundamentally a pricing reform, its broader significance lies in acknowledging that packaging-related characteristics may possess measurable therapeutic value when supported by appropriate clinical justification.

This development aligns India with an international movement that increasingly views pharmaceutical packaging as an integral component of patient-centred healthcare rather than merely a commercial or logistical necessity.

Across mature healthcare markets, regulators have steadily expanded their focus beyond product quality to encompass medication usability and human factors. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have encouraged pharmaceutical developers to consider human factors engineering, risk mitigation and patient usability during product development. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to emphasise medication safety and the reduction of preventable medication errors as essential elements of quality healthcare.

These global developments recognise an important reality: a medicine can achieve its therapeutic potential only when patients are able to use it correctly.

This is precisely where packaging assumes a critical role.

Well-designed pharmaceutical packaging improves far more than product presentation. It supports medication adherence, facilitates accurate dosing, reduces administration errors and improves safety for vulnerable patient populations including children, elderly individuals and patients managing chronic diseases.

Calendar blister packs improve compliance by helping patients follow prescribed dosing schedules. Unit-dose packaging reduces dispensing and administration errors within institutional settings. Child-resistant yet senior-friendly closures balance safety with accessibility. Clear labelling, intuitive dispensing systems and differentiated pack designs help minimise confusion among patients and caregivers alike.

Collectively, these interventions may appear incremental, yet their cumulative impact on patient outcomes can be substantial.

For many years, I have advocated a simple philosophy: “Packaging is the Second Physician.”

That statement reflects a practical reality rather than a metaphor.

Packaging interacts with patients long after healthcare professionals have completed their consultation. Every dose taken correctly—or incorrectly—is influenced by how effectively the packaging communicates, protects and guides medicine use. In many respects, packaging becomes the silent healthcare professional accompanying every treatment regimen.

India’s DPCO amendment does not explicitly conclude that packaging improves therapeutic outcomes. However, by recognising packaging-related factors alongside dosage compliance and therapeutic rationale, it establishes an important regulatory foundation for evaluating packaging as a contributor to healthcare value.

Equally noteworthy are the amendment’s efforts to simplify implementation. Greater clarity regarding price revisions, streamlined provisions governing subsequent product launches and a more balanced compliance framework for manufacturers that communicate proactively across the supply chain collectively strengthen regulatory predictability without compromising accountability.

Such refinements are particularly valuable within an industry where regulatory certainty encourages responsible investment and long-term innovation.

The amendment nevertheless raises important questions that will shape its ultimate impact.

How should therapeutic rationale be evaluated? What level of scientific evidence should support packaging-based differentiation? Which patient outcome measures should be considered? How should regulators distinguish meaningful innovation from incremental commercial modifications?

The answers to these questions will determine whether the amendment becomes a transformative policy instrument or merely an administrative provision.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) therefore has an important opportunity to establish transparent evaluation frameworks supported by scientific evidence, clinical data and consistent regulatory interpretation.

Industry must respond with equal responsibility.

Future packaging innovation should increasingly be supported by robust evidence demonstrating improvements in medication adherence, patient safety, dosing accuracy, persistence with therapy and health outcomes. Investment in patient-centric packaging must be accompanied by investment in usability studies, human factors research and real-world evidence generation.

This will require deeper collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, packaging developers, clinicians, regulatory scientists, behavioural researchers and health economists.

Packaging science can no longer operate in isolation.

As healthcare systems worldwide transition towards value-based care, every component capable of improving treatment effectiveness deserves appropriate recognition. Pharmaceutical packaging is one such component. When intelligently designed, scientifically validated and thoughtfully implemented, packaging becomes an active participant in therapy rather than simply its container.

India’s latest DPCO amendment does not mark the conclusion of this journey.

It marks the beginning of a new conversation.

A conversation in which packaging is evaluated not only for the medicine it protects, but also for the patient it serves.

If future regulatory frameworks continue to encourage evidence-based, patient-centric packaging innovation, the benefits will extend well beyond manufacturing efficiencies or pricing mechanisms. They will be reflected in safer medicine use, improved adherence, reduced medication errors and ultimately, better healthcare outcomes.

That is why I continue to believe that the future of pharmaceutical packaging lies not only in protecting medicines but also in protecting patients.

Packaging is, indeed, the Second Physician.