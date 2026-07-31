SCRMP Nexus 2026 Hyderabad to bring together India’s leading pharma, life sciences leaders

The Society of Clinical Research and Medical Professionals (SCRMP) will host SCRMP Nexus 2026 – Hyderabad Edition on 8 August 2026 at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, bringing together senior leaders from the pharmaceutical, CRO, biotechnology, healthcare and technology sectors to discuss the future of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, regulatory science, medical affairs and AI-driven healthcare.

The conference is expected to welcome 30+ speakers, 22+ sponsors, 21+ exhibitors, representatives from 75+ organizations and over 130+ delegates, making it one of India’s leading life sciences networking events.

The scientific programme will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions led by experts from organisations including Government of Telangana Life Sciences, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, USP India, Wockhardt, Cipla, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Sandoz, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, Syneos Health, Accenture, PharmaLex and several other leading organisations.

Notable speakers include Sarvesh Singh, Dr. Anu Kumar Saini, Dr. Retesh Kumar Bhumbak, Dr. Girish Kapur, Dr. Anitha Kumari, Zoher Jiwani, Dr. Rajeev M. Patil, Dr. Prasad Deshmukh, Dr. Kiran Kandula, Joydeep Sengupta, Gargi Chatterjee, Dr. Neeraj Mehta, Narendra Annamaneni, Dipankar Dey, along with many other industry experts.

SCRMP extends its sincere appreciation to its Board Members and Organizing Committee—Jayapaul Bonthu, Dr. Bitumani Borah, Ankit Jain, Firoz Momin, Arvind Chauhan, Aparna Kiran Gandham, and Rahul Joshi for their outstanding leadership and invaluable contributions in curating a high-impact scientific programme for SCRMP Nexus 2026 Hyderabad.

The conference is supported by Pharmacoevidence, Navatio Pharma, ALWIS Solutions, Techsol Life Sciences, MetatronicMind Technologies, THRANA, Advity Research, KnowledgeWorks, Nested Knowledge, AccuScript Consultancy, VictoLabs AI, CRQA, CliniMinds, Premise Bio, PV Analytica, Datafoundry AI, eTrialTrack, Sarjen Systems, Croissance Clinical Research, BioAgile Therapeutics and Inductive Quotient. SCRMP also thanks the Journal of Patient Safety & Epidemiology (JPSE) as the Official Journal Partner and Express Pharma, BioSpectrum and Pharma Now as Official Media Partners.

Dr. Umama Yezdani, Hon. Founder, SCRMP, said: “SCRMP Nexus was established to create a collaborative platform where industry, academia and healthcare professionals can exchange ideas, build partnerships and accelerate innovation. We look forward to welcoming the life sciences community to Hyderabad for a day of learning, networking and meaningful collaboration.”

Mohammad Gayoor Khan, Co-Founder & General Secretary, SCRMP, added: “SCRMP Nexus reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration across the pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem. We thank our speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, partners and delegates for supporting this vision and look forward to an engaging conference that inspires innovation and professional excellence.”