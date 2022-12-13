SCOPE, Indore organises ‘Academia-Industry Summit 2022’ in association with FOPE

Smriti College Of Pharma Education (SCOPE), Indore, organised an ‘Academia-Industry Summit,’ in association with the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), on 10th December, 2022. During the summit, SCOPE signed around 22 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with different industries like Vishal Pharma Laboratories, McW Healthcare, Wellcure Pharma (India) and many others, for the betterment of pharma education, a statement from SCOPE notified.

The statement said that FOPE started with an objective to take up the common issues affecting the pharma industry at the national level, with the Government of India, various ministries and concerned departments responsible for making/changing various policies (affecting pharma industry and profession in the country).

Academia and pharma industry are two different worlds which operate on different pedestals. Both have different purposes and different ideologies. There is gap between acquired knowledge and required knowledge when it comes to the employment rate in India, the statement claimed.

It also mentioned that Dr Jai Kumar Saraf, MD, Wellcure Pharma; Sudhir Vora, MD, Zest Pharma; Shyam Kabra, MD, Ayka Pharma; Himanshu Shah, Managing Director, Vishal Pharma Laboratories; Dr Anil Kharia, MD, Modern Laboratories; Arun Kharia, MD, Nandini Medical Laboratories; Amit Chawla, Managing Director, McW Healthcare; Rajesh Bhatia, Managing Director, Riemann Labs; Kamal Karamchandani, MD, Sellwell Pharmaceuticals graced the dias with their presence.

Ratan Pandey, MD, ARC Pharma; Manoj Sinha, MD, Adman Formulation; Abhijeet Motiwala, MD, McW Healthcare; Sandeep Shah, Director, Marketing, Cyano Pharma; Jitendra Paliwal, Managing Director, Pharmasia Drugs; Prashant Singh, MD, Schon Pharma; Rajesh Gangwani, MD, Nikem Drugs; Gaurav Ajmera, CEO, Ajmera Herbals; Vinay Verma, Founder, President Quality Idol Consultancy; Gaurav Jhawar, MD, Cipco Pharma; Sachin K Bhathma, MD, Axiom Analytical Services; Kailash Jindal, MD, DJ Laboratories; Rishika Chandrawat, Marketing Head, UpGrade Education, were present at the Summit, the statement further stated.

According to the statement, the event was graced by the presence of Dr Bharat Singh Rawat, Vice Chancellor, Mandsaur University, who gave an insight on collaboration of industry with academia for the positive growth of two. He also said that healthcare sector is ever-growing sector and new technologies and medicines are bringing an extraordinary contribution to the betterment of human health. The need of the hour is to increase the focus of both academia and industry in terms of quality and affordable healthcare services.

The statement also noted that the convener of the summit Dr Neelesh Malviya, Principal, SCOPE, welcomed all the dignitaries and emphasised on implementation of industry-based education to make young pharmacists, industry-ready. He also focussed on various industrial trainings and research of our students in industries so that the students can get an advance learning on industrial environment, work culture and professional requirements

Shah focussed on strengthening of college-industry partnership through the summit and assured that these types of events will have a positive outcome during training and placement activities and campus-connect activities. He explained that this summit will also provide the college students ample of opportunities in getting placed in good pharma companies, as per the statement.

Apart from it, Chawla talked about the skill upgradation of the budding pharmacist needed in order to placed in reputed pharma companies. He also talked about start up and entrepreneur skills that need to be inculcated in youth so that new business opportunities can be introduced through innovation, the statement added.

The Summit ended on a promising note for strengthening Academia-Industry relations and such activities will regularly be organised by SCOPE, Indore for the betterment of pharma profession, the statement concluded.