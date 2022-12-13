Australia’s CSL names insider Paul McKenzie as CEO

Australian biotech giant CSL yesterday named Paul McKenzie as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the company, succeeding Paul Perreault.

McKenzie, who is currently CSL’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will take over from Perreault in March next year. Perreault will stay with the company as a strategic adviser until September next year.

CSL makes most of its money paying people in the United States (US) for blood plasma, which it uses for treatments of rare diseases, but since the onset of the pandemic, it has experienced a slump in blood plasma donations.

McKenzie, who joined CSL in 2019, will step into the role of Chief Executive at a time when the company is experiencing a dip in profit due to lower blood plasma donations and sky-high inflation.

Edits by EP News Bureau