Science Magazine names Dr Reddy’s among Top 20 employers in pharma globally

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced that the Science Magazine has ranked the company among its Top 20 Employers list in pharma, biotechnology and biopharma for 2023 for the second year in a row. Based in the United States, Science is the peer-reviewed academic journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and one of the world’s top academic journals.

Since 2002, Science has been studying the best organisations in biotech, pharma, and biopharma as part of its Top Employers Survey. In 2022, Dr Reddy’s entered the prestigious list at rank 18. In its latest 2023 rankings, Dr. Reddy’s is placed at number 16, marking a year-on-year improvement of two places. The areas in which Dr Reddy’s scored highly are ‘treats employees with respect’, ‘is socially responsible’ and ‘work-employee values aligned’.

Commenting on the recognition, Archana Bhaskar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr Reddy’s said, “We are proud to be recognised by Science Magazine for the second year in a row in its global top 20 pharma employers list. Our improved ranking this year and our high scores in the areas of ‘treats employees with respect’, ‘is socially responsible’ and ‘work-employee values aligned’ are testament to our efforts to shape our policies, practices and culture to make us a progressive employer, and create robust talent not just for our company but for the industry. They are also a validation of our core tenets of deep science, progressive people practices and governance coming together.”