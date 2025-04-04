Sai Life Sciences opens Peptide Research Center in Hyderabad

Sai Life Sciences (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), a Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO), has recently inaugurated a Peptide Research Center at its integrated R&D campus in Hyderabad.

Announcing the launch, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, stated, “As the pharmaceutical industry evolves from small molecules to emerging modalities like peptides, we are expanding our capabilities to stay ahead. Our new Peptide Research Center reflects this commitment—designed to meet the growing demand for complex peptide synthesis and conjugation. With this investment, we reinforce our role as a trusted partner in advancing next-generation therapeutics.”

The Peptide Research Center is designed to support pharmaceutical and biotech companies with services across peptide synthesis, discovery, and advanced modalities, including complex conjugates. The facility integrates automation, advanced liquid handling, robotics, and high-throughput systems to enhance precision, scalability, and efficiency in developing peptide-based therapeutics.

Maneesh Pingle, Head of Discovery Services, said, “The demand for peptide-based therapeutics is rising rapidly, driven by their high specificity, biocompatibility, and lower risk of off-target effects. At Sai Life Sciences, we have a seasoned team of scientists with years of experience successfully delivering peptide discovery and development projects. Combined with our expanding capabilities, this expertise positions us strongly to support our clients’ evolving needs as they advance peptide therapies across diverse therapeutic areas.”

The Peptide Research Center will be integrated with Sai Life Sciences’ discovery services, covering synthetic and medicinal chemistry, biology, DMPK, and toxicology. This integration aims to facilitate seamless transitions across different stages of drug discovery, accelerating timelines for peptide-based drug development.

With this expansion, Sai Life Sciences strengthens its capabilities in peptide research to support global clients in advancing peptide therapeutics.