Rubicon Research acquires Alkem’s Pithampur manufacturing facility for ₹149 crores

Rubicon Research has acquired Alkem Laboratories’ formulations manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, through an all-cash deal valued at ₹149 crores.

The facility, situated within the Special Economic Zone in Pithampur, is equipped for the production of steroids, hormones, and high-potency pharmaceutical products, including immunosuppressants and oncology medicines. It was last inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in 2022. The plant has a built-up area of more than 16,000 square metres and a total plot area exceeding 1,25,000 square metres, providing scope for future expansion.

This acquisition marks Rubicon’s third formulations manufacturing site and is expected to enhance the company’s supply chain resilience while adding new production capabilities. It will support the company’s efforts in segments that require specialised infrastructure and handling, such as hormones and oncology treatments.

Parag Sancheti, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Research, said, “This acquisition supports our strategy of expanding our US market presence and complements our development efforts to grow our portfolio of specialty products and drug device combination products. The Pithampur facility increases our ability to manufacture products for regulated markets at scale through a resilient supply chain.”

He further added, “As mentioned in our DRHP, our two existing manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra as well as our R&D facilities in India and Canada are also US FDA inspected.”

With this development, Rubicon strengthens its positioning in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) space and reinforces its focus on regulated markets.