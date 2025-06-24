Glenmark launches TEVIMBRA in India for treatment of advanced lung and oesophageal cancer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has announced the launch of TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in India after receiving regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). This marks Glenmark’s entry into the field of immune-oncology within the country.

TEVIMBRA is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody originally developed by BeiGene, which now operates as BeOne Medicines. It is indicated for the treatment of first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy. Additionally, it is approved as a monotherapy for second-line treatment of both locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

NSCLC accounts for over 80 per cent of all lung cancer cases, making it the most common form of the disease. ESCC is the most prevalent histological subtype of oesophageal cancer in India. The availability of TEVIMBRA addresses the treatment needs of a substantial segment of the cancer patient population in the country.

“This launch marks Glenmark’s first foray into immune-oncology in India,” the company said in its announcement, noting that the addition of TEVIMBRA represents a milestone in strengthening its innovative oncology portfolio.

Alok Malik, President and Business Head – India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “With the launch of TEVIMBRA, Glenmark is delivering on its commitment to transform cancer care in India by making globally benchmarked immunotherapies more accessible. At a time when the cancer burden is rising sharply, we are proud to enable oncologists and patients to access TEVIMBRA, a therapy with proven efficacy and safety outcomes, strong science, and meaningful impact. Immuno-oncology offers a promising future for the treatment of various types of advanced cancers which are difficult to treat. Our foray in this area marks a significant inflection point in our journey to build a world-class oncology portfolio that is innovative, inclusive and at the same time life-changing for patients.”

The introduction of TEVIMBRA reflects Glenmark’s approach to broadening access to cancer therapies aligned with clinical evidence and global standards.