Researchers identify protein IL-35 as potential diabetes treatment

A recent study led by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) in Guwahati has identified a protein, IL-35, that may offer a novel approach to diabetes treatment. The research highlights IL-35’s capacity to protect the immune system by reducing specific immune cells that release inflammatory chemicals, which are linked to pancreatic cell infiltration, a significant factor in type 1 and autoimmune diabetes mellitus.

IL-35, composed of the IL-12α and IL-27β chains and encoded by the IL12A and EBI3 genes, has attracted interest as a potential therapeutic option for diabetes. This discovery is timely, as the global diabetes epidemic continues to affect children and adolescents in developing countries disproportionately, heightening the need for effective treatment options.

The IASST team, led by Dr Asis Bala, Associate Professor, Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director, and Ratul Chakraborty, Research Scholar, conducted a network pharmacological analysis of IL-35-related genes, exploring gene-disease associations across immune-inflammatory, autoimmune, neoplastic, and endocrine disorders. This analysis identified five disease-interacting genes that relate to these disorders, underscoring IL-35’s broad potential impact.

The study found that IL-35 plays a role in modulating immune functions by regulating macrophage activation, T-cell proteins, and regulatory B cells. By inhibiting the activity of immune cells that target pancreatic beta cells, IL-35 also reduces pancreatic cell infiltration in cases of type 1 and autoimmune diabetes. These effects may help limit inflammation and support immune health in patients with diabetes.

Published in CYTOKINE and World Journal of Diabetes, the findings are set to aid further biological research on IL-35 and its therapeutic applications. Researchers emphasise that more studies are required to understand the underlying mechanisms fully and to advance IL-35-based therapeutics toward clinical trials.