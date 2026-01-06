PHARMEXCIL engages in high-level meetings to discuss roadmap for India’s generic pharma exports

The leadership of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) held a series of high-level meetings with senior officials of the Government of India to deliberate on strategic priorities, policy alignment, and growth opportunities for strengthening India’s pharmaceutical exports. The PHARMEXCIL delegation comprised Namit Joshi, Chairman; Nipun Jain, Chairman – iPHEX 2026 & MSME Committee; and Raja Bhanu, Director General.

During the meeting with Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, the delegation presented an overview of India’s pharmaceutical export performance. It was highlighted that pharmaceutical exports reached USD 30.47 billion in FY 2024–25, registering a 9.4 percent year-on-year growth, reflecting the sector’s sustained export momentum. The delegation also shared optimism that exports are on track to surpass last year’s performance in the current fiscal.

PHARMEXCIL further highlighted that it ranks 4th among all Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) in terms of export performance, underlining the pharmaceutical sector’s significant contribution to India’s overall export basket. The Council expressed appreciation for the Department’s continued support to its flagship initiatives, including the Chintan Shivir programme, a series of regional conferences focused on engaging pharmaceutical MSMEs across the country. Following the successful Chandigarh edition, upcoming Chintan Shivir programmes are planned in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The delegation also briefed the Secretary on iPHEX 2026, scheduled to be held from September 7–9, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

In a separate meeting with Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, the PHARMEXCIL highlighted the performance and growth trajectory of the pharmaceutical sector. The delegation noted that while exports have reached USD 30.47 billion, India’s domestic pharmaceutical market—currently valued at approximately USD 60 billion—is projected to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030. India’s position as the third-largest pharmaceutical producer globally by volume and a trusted supplier of affordable, quality-assured medicines to over 150 countries was underscored as a strong foundation for long-term export-led growth. The delegation also provided an overview of PHARMEXCIL’s structure, activities, and membership base, and sought the Department’s support for iPHEX 2026.

Discussions with Satya Prakash L., Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, focused on strengthening industry–academia collaboration across key segments, including clinical trials, biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and APIs, with an emphasis on innovation, skill development, and capacity building.

The delegation also met Lav Aggarwal, Director General, DGFT, to brief him on PHARMEXCIL’s key initiatives and to seek continued support for programmes such as Chintan Shivir and iPHEX 2026.

Commenting on the engagements, Namit Joshi, Chairman, PHARMEXCIL, said, “India’s pharmaceutical sector stands at a pivotal inflection point. With strong export momentum, a rapidly expanding domestic market, and consistent government support, we are well-positioned to scale our global footprint while reinforcing India’s reputation as a trusted pharmacy of the world.”

Nipun Jain, Chairman – iPHEX 2026 & MSME Committee, PHARMEXCIL added, “Platforms like Chintan Shivir and iPHEX are critical enablers for MSMEs and exporters. They not only facilitate market access but also foster dialogue around quality, innovation, and global competitiveness.”

Through these engagements, PHARMEXCIL reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Government of India to accelerate pharmaceutical exports, strengthen MSME participation, and position India as a long-term, reliable partner in the global healthcare value chain.