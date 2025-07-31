PharmaTech Expo 2025, Gandhinagar, aims to open a new era of technology

PharmaTechnologyIndex.com announces the 20th edition of PharmaTech Expo 2025 & LabTech Expo 2025, to be held from 5th to 7th August 2025 at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event is organised in association with the Drug Marketing & Manufacturing Association (DMMA) as the Associate Event Partner.

This prestigious three-day event aims to provide a robust platform for small and medium-scale manufacturers of pharmaceutical machinery, engineering solutions, and pharmaceutical products to showcase innovation, forge collaborations, and drive sectoral growth.

New concurrent events announced

In a major extension this year, the event will host two concurrent expos:

Contract Manufacturing Expo

Raw & Packaging Material Expo

These added segments are designed to complement the core pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors, enhancing value for both exhibitors and industrial visitors.

Key focus areas

PharmaTech Expo 2025 & LabTech Expo 2025 will feature an extensive showcase from across the industry, including:

Pharmaceutical Machinery & Equipment

Packaging Solutions

Laboratory & Analytical Instruments

Pharmaceutical Formulations

Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, and APIs

New Pavilion: Pumps, Valves, Pipes & Fittings

Event Highlights

Dates: August 5 to 7, 2025

Venue: Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar

Exhibition Area: 25,000+ sq. meters

Exhibitors: 400+ leading companies

Expected Footfall: Over 22,000 business visitors

This grand industry congregation will bring together stakeholders from across the pharmaceutical value chain to explore new technologies, expand networks, and unlock opportunities for growth.

Join us in Gandhinagar as we usher in the next era of pharmaceutical innovation and collaboration.