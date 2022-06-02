PharmaLytica Expo to aid in chalking out pharma industry’s $130 billion growth story by 2030

The eighth edition of the PharmaLytica Expo opened its doors to industry professionals at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, yesterday. The event had a grand opening in the presence of key dignitaries KG Ananthakrishnan, Director General, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI); Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), Chakravarthi AVPS Garu, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation (WPO) and Director on Board, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) and Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, Informa Markets, India. The annual three-day exhibition provides business matchmaking and networking opportunities for all industry professionals, including domain stalwarts, pharma leaders, technical heads and plant heads, medical heads and scientists, marketing and strategy leaders, R&D heads and technocrats, engineering and production professionals, purchase and packaging professionals and regulatory affairs professionals, among others.

Amongst over 300 brands showcasing their latest developments and 30 conference speakers, the expo is anticipating more than 7,000 trade visitors over the three days. The key players include Shimadzu, Thermolab, Agilent, Saksham Scientific, SRICO, Newtronics, Mack Pharmatech, Sanosil Biotech, Toshvin Analytical, PCI Analytics, Sanitt Equipment, Elmach and Parle Global, among many others. The event is supported by Pharmexcil, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) and CiPi.

Speaking in this regard, Mudras said, “Over these three days, the PharmaLytica Expo will facilitate one-to-one meetings for industry stalwarts and trade professionals to exchange ideas, grow business, display innovation and technology, skills, experience and thoughts, and trigger novel ideas on manufacturing. Today, pharma is recognised as a well-entrenched sector for our country’s economy and is anticipated to grow threefold in the decade. While it is expected to be a $65 billion industry by 2024, with weighty contributions toward generics, the pharma industry is all set to further extend its R&D capabilities and offer cutting-edge products in a post-pandemic world.”

He further added, “We are sure that with the breadth of innovation and insights on offer at the expo, our buyer and seller community will be armed with new concepts, ideas and solutions to help them design and manufacture ever more innovative solutions.”

Adding to it, Ananthakrishnan said, “The pharma market is set to grow from its current levels of $50 billion to $130 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 12.3 per cent. This target can be achieved by having a global outlook looking at Asian geographies along with the existing completive advantage in various industries, favourable factors of production, conducive business environment, and incentivised government policies. Along with these factors, digital transformation across the entire value chain is vital for enhanced patient care, greater transparency, cost-effectiveness, improved production and drug development. Latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), AR/VR, blockchain, Machine Learning (ML) and additive manufacturing are helping pharma companies improve the R&D process, conducting clinical tests in less time and adding innovation to the products while improving compliance and efficiencies in manufacturing and inventory management.”

PharmaLytica Conference 2022 is discussing key topics like challenges and opportunities in moving towards digitalisation, strategies for maintaining a global supply chain in a constrained environment and new analysis methods for the optimisation of processes in the laboratory, thereby transforming labs into smart technological labs. The two-day conference is an exclusive invite-only event and will see key industry stalwarts’ strategies to charter the next phase of growth in pharma.

On the inaugural day of the event, the experts deliberated on topics such as API, machinery and manufacturing, lab and analytical, QR Code, supply chain, packaging and labelling, AI, IoT, blockchain, big data in pharma, pharma supply chain, packaging and labelling, serialisation and track and trace, while also delivering aspects of global pharma manufacturing.