PharmaLytica 2024: charting India’s pharma’s path to USD 130 billion by 2030 from the powerhouse hub of Hyderabad

The premier expo opened its door to over 200 exhibitors showcasing more than 1000 brands offering insights into Machinery & Packaging, Lab Analytical & Cleanroom, and Pharma Ingredients segments

The 10th edition of PharmaLytica, organised by Informa Markets in India, commenced at HITEX, Hyderabad. It focused on redefining the pharmaceutical industry in the post-COVID era.

PharmaLytica 2024 offered a unique platform for stakeholders to engage in discussions covering the full spectrum of pharma machinery and packaging, lab analytical and cleanroom solutions, and pharmaceutical ingredients. As the Indian pharmaceutical industry is projected to grow from USD 65 billion in 2024 to USD 130 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of over 10 per cent, the expo highlights its potential trajectory. By 2047, the industry is expected to reach an impressive USD 450 billion, underscoring India’s significant role in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

PharmaLytica 2024 witnessed one of the largest gatherings of industry experts, technical heads, quality control and clinical researchers, purchase and packaging professionals, policy advisors, and other key stakeholders. The special inauguration ceremony was marked by the presence of key dignitaries such as Shri Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil; Shri AVPS Chakravarthi, Ambassador – World Packaging Organisation & Board Member, Pharmexcil; Orhan Yalman Okan, The Consul General, Consulate General of Turkey, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India and Rahul Deshpande, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India.

Highlighting the significant growth of Pharmaceutical Industry, Shri Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), said “During the pandemic and post-pandemic period, the Indian pharmaceutical industry made significant contributions. We exported USD 27.8 billion worth of drugs in the financial year 2024, achieving a 9.6 per cent growth rate despite numerous global challenges. We are expecting to reach more than USD 31 billion in the next financial year. 50 per cent of our exports are going to highly regulated markets. In North America and Europe, it’s almost 55 per cent. In the US, we exported more than 8 billion with a 15 per cent growth rate, and to the UK, we achieved a 21 per cent growth rate. This demonstrates the robust growth of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, even in challenging situations. As long as India continues to manufacture quality drugs at affordable prices, the industry will remain unmatched.”

Emphasising on the potential of pharma trade between India and Turkey, The Consul General, Consulate General of Turkey, Orhan Yalman Okan, said “Hyderabad is becoming a global city, particularly in the pharma sector, making it the pharma capital of India. Both India and Turkey are rising in this field, presenting significant trade and cooperation opportunities In 2022, the global pharmaceutical market reached a value of USD 1.5 trillion, with Turkey ranking 21st. The Turkish pharmaceutical market grew by an impressive 80 per cent, reaching around USD 38 billion and unit sales hitting USD 2.8 billion. The industry employs over 45,000 staff and offers over 12,000 products. Turkey’s pharmaceutical exports were USD 2.2 billion, reaching over 170 countries. The medical devices market was USD 2.9 billion, and medical tourism contributed USD 2.5 billion. PharmaLytica 2024 aims to foster deeper understanding and cooperation within the pharmaceutical domain. By sharing pertinent insights into Turkey’s pharmaceutical landscape, including its remarkable growth trajectory, regulatory framework, and export prowess, we aim to cultivate a clearer understanding of the sector’s potential.”

AVPS Chakravarthi, Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation & Board Member Pharmexcil, said, “Pharmalytica has grown into a permanent landmark of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry from Mumbai to Bangalore and now Hyderabad. In life-saving and life-sustaining industries, there’s no room for compromise on quality. Our exports to highly regulated markets like the USA, where over 50 per cent of our products are consumed, reflect our uncompromising standards. The collaboration between India and US authorities aims to ensure the availability of safe, high-quality drugs. Hyderabad, often referred to as the second Silicon Valley of the world, integrates digital and chemical technologies, making it a hub for pharmaceutical innovation. The city hosts more than 214 USFDA-approved facilities, accounting for over 35 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical production. Additionally, Hyderabad is a significant center for medical devices and packaging, having become self-sufficient even during the COVID-19 supply chain challenges.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural, Dr Gaurav Pratap Singh, Senior Principal Scientific Officer, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission said, “India’s reputation as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ is well-earned, with our commitment to supplying high-quality and affordable medicines globally. Our leadership in vaccine supply to WHO, coupled with meeting the generics demands of the USA, Britain, and Europe, underscores our pivotal role in healthcare accessibility. The significant growth in biosimilars approvals and manufacturing further enhances patient access to biopharmaceuticals. With strategic investments in developing generic and biopharmaceutical versions, India stands poised to maintain its global pharmaceutical leadership. Innovation remains paramount, especially in emerging prophylactic and therapeutic products like medical devices, complex generics, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapy. Setting robust regulations for their development and marketing is crucial for sustained growth. While quality concerns highlighted by WHO and other regulatory agencies necessitate stringent quality control measures, platforms like PharmaLytica 2024 play a vital role in prioritising quality in the pharmaceutical sector. Looking ahead, there’s immense potential to replicate the success of hubs like Hyderabad and Bengaluru in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, creating new avenues for growth in the pharma industry.”

Addressing the opportunities in this sector, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “In 2024, the Indian pharmaceutical industry remains a global leader across the entire supply chain. It ranks third in production by volume and in terms of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) globally. With over 500 different APIs manufactured domestically, India contributes 57 per cent of APIs to the WHO’s prequalified list. The medical devices sector in India stands at a market size of US$ 11 billion.” “By 2032, the India analytical laboratory instruments market is projected to hit $4142.85 million, propelled by the government’s focus on boosting production, notably supported by the flourishing pharmaceutical sector,” he added.

Situated in Hyderabad, the epicentre of India’s bulk drug production, and nestled within South India’s mature pharma ecosystem, Pharmalytica emerges as a vital regional hub for industry leaders and stakeholders with discussions surrounding emerging trends, prevalent challenges, and promising opportunities.”

