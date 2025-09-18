At the PPL Conclave 2025 in Hyderabad, a session titled “Pharma Packaging 2.0: Innovations for a Safer, Smarter Future” was conducted by Shreyans Bhandari, Managing Director, Bilcare.

Bhandari highlighted the role of high-barrier packaging solutions in ensuring product integrity and patient safety. He stated that such solutions contribute to safe and effective medicine, enhanced adherence and trust, strong market differentiation, accelerated brand growth, and cost-efficient products.

Further discussing, he emphasised the importance of child-resistant packaging in preventing accidental ingestion and meeting global safety standards. He also addressed the need for authentication technologies to strengthen the pharma supply chain, enhancing resilience and agility against counterfeit threats.

Sustainability remained a key focus, with Bhandari stressing the industry’s responsibility to minimise resource consumption and ensure recyclability. He noted that eco-friendly packaging solutions—recyclable, biodegradable, and resource-efficient—are critical to reducing environmental impact.

He stated that Bilcare Research is positioned to collaborate with global pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) for seamless adoption of these advancements.

The session concluded with a discussion on future strategies, with Bhandari reiterating the significance of high-barrier packaging, sustainable materials, and advanced security technologies in shaping a more secure and efficient pharmaceutical supply chain.