Pfizer India partners with Cipla for marketing and distribution of select brands

Pfizer India and Cipla announced a partnership under which Cipla will market and distribute select Pfizer brands in India.

Under the agreement, Cipla has the sole right to market, distribute and sell the cough syrups Corex Dx and Corex LS, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Dolonex, the proton pump inhibitor Neksium and the oral antibiotic Dalacin C* in India. Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source and supply these medicines to Cipla for the Indian market.

Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President, Pfizer India, said, “At Pfizer, expanding the reach of our medicines for patients is paramount and we are delighted to partner with Cipla to achieve this common mission. With Pfizer’s legacy of breakthroughs, quality and innovation, and Cipla’s extensive distribution reach and network, we believe this partnership will help meet the needs of millions of patients across India effectively. Together, we are committed to advancing healthcare outcomes and enhancing patient lives everywhere.”

Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla, said, “At Cipla, we believe meaningful partnerships help make strong brands even stronger. This association with Pfizer aligns with our continued focus on building a formidable presence across key therapy areas and enhancing access to high quality treatments guided by our purpose of ‘Caring for Life’. Our distribution capabilities will support wider reach for such trusted therapies to patients who need them the most.”

Pfizer has been serving patients in India for over 75 years. The partnership brings together Pfizer’s portfolio and Cipla’s market reach with the aim of making these medicines available across India. This marks a partnership between Pfizer and Cipla in India.

*Dalacin C is part of Pfizer Products India Pvt. Ltd. Corex Dx, Corex LS, Dolonex and Neksium are part of Pfizer Ltd.