Pfizer completes licensing agreement with 3SBio

Pfizer announced the completion of a global, ex-China, licensing agreement with 3SBio, granting Pfizer exclusive rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of 3SBio’s SSGJ-707, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and VEGF developed using 3SBio’s proprietary CLF2 platform.

SSGJ-707 is currently undergoing several clinical trials in China for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer, and gynaecological tumours. Positive interim Phase 2 results evaluating the safety and efficacy of SSGJ-707 as monotherapy in patients with advanced NSCLC were recently presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Pfizer plans to manufacture the drug substance for SSGJ-707 in Sanford, North Carolina, and the drug product in McPherson, Kansas. The clinical development plan for SSGJ-707 moving forward will include trial sites across the U.S. and the rest of the world, with priority to the Phase 3 global development plan for NSCLC and other solid tumours. The first Phase 3 global studies will initiate enrollment in the US.

Under the terms of the agreement, 3SBio will receive a payment of $1.25 billion. Pfizer will also make a $100 million equity investment in 3SBio. Additionally, the agreement provides Pfizer the option to extend the license to include exclusive development and commercialisation rights to SSGJ-707 in China. In exchange for the exclusive rights in China, Pfizer will pay 3SBio up to $150 million in option payments.