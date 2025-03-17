Peptris Technologies out-licenses AI-discovered drug candidate to Revio Therapeutics

Peptris Technologies, an AI-powered drug discovery company, announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Revio Therapeutics, a specialty pharma start-up focused on repurposing and optimising approved medicines. Under the agreement, Peptris is licensing its preclinical-stage asset, PEPR124 (RT001) for an undisclosed amount to Revio Therapeutics for further development in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The agreement aims to accelerate Peptris’ AI-powered drug discovery efforts and expand its footprint in global biotech markets.

DMD is a rare genetic disorder primarily affecting boys, leading to progressive muscle degeneration, severe disability, and reduced life expectancy. With limited treatment options available, the global DMD market is valued at over $ 3 billion and represents a significant unmet need, driving demand for more effective and accessible therapies. PEPR124 (RT001) was discovered by Peptris Technologies using its proprietary AI-driven drug discovery platform and has demonstrated promising efficacy in preclinical studies for DMD. It is a repurposed, mutation-agnostic, and safe therapeutic that could be a significant breakthrough therapeutic for not only DMD but other muscular dystrophies as well.

Under the terms of the agreement, Revio Therapeutics will hold commercialisation rights to PEPR124 (RT001) in all markets except in BRICS countries, which will be retained by Peptris.

According to Peptris, “Peptris has a pipeline of advanced preclinical assets in Rare Diseases, Alopecia, Inflammation and Oncology. We are confident that Revio Therapeutics’ expertise in repurposing medicines will accelerate the clinical development of PEPR124 (RT001) to benefit DMD patients”

Revio stated, “Given its strong safety record from the previous approved indication and the current preclinical efficacy in DMD, RT001 is well-positioned as a Phase 2-ready asset for development via the 505(b)(2)/hybrid pathway. We will discuss our development plans with the US FDA later this year at a pre-IND meeting and apply for an orphan drug designation. If these results translate clinically, RT001 could address this need efficiently.”

Peptris Technologies and Revio Therapeutics will be presenting the preclinical efficacy data as a Late-Breaking Poster at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Conference, Mar 16-19, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.