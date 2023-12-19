Peptris raises $1M in pre seed funding

The company intends to leverage and capitalise on the recent maturation of AI technology in developing its proprietary drug discovery platform

Peptris Technologies, a Bangalore-based AI drug discovery company, has announced $1M in pre seed round investment led by Speciale Invest. This strategic funding marks a pivotal step in boosting Peptris’ efforts in advancing AI-driven solutions in the drug development/discovery sector, with a special focus on developing novel therapies for undruggable targets, particularly in oncology, inflammation, and rare diseases.

Peptris is revolutionising drug discovery through the implementation of its AI platform. It is transforming the traditionally lengthy and costly drug discovery process, which often spans over a decade and incurs substantial costs, making essential medications financially out of reach for many. This technology efficiently narrows down extensive chemical libraries to pinpoint promising drug candidates, marking a significant advancement over traditional drug