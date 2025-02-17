Obesity market to reach $173.5 billion sales in 7MM by 2031, forecasts GlobalData

The number of patients living with obesity keeps growing, and following the recent advances in the therapeutic space, more patients are being prescribed pharmacotherapy on top of the usual diet and exercise lifestyle changes, which by themselves are often unsuccessful. With physicians and patients awareness expected to increase, sales of obesity medications are forecast to reach $173.5 billion in the seven major markets (7MM*) by 2031, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report “Obesity: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis- Update” reveals that the revolution in obesity treatment is not over yet, and many changes are still needed to fulfill the unmet needs in the obesity space.

Costanza Alciati, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, states, “The therapies available for obesity treatment are still limited, and many patients cannot access them due to their high cost. The most effective weight loss drugs on the market are currently Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro/Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide), which are expected to continue generating high sales for their respective manufacturers.”

According to GlobalData, more than 200 million people currently live with obesity in 7MM, and the numbers will be growing at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.7 per cent until 2031.

Alciati adds, “Although Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are expected to maintain their role in the space, there is a big opportunity for new entrants. Pipeline therapies in development include drugs with new mechanisms of action, longer action resulting in a reduced number of treatment days, and oral candidates as potent as currently available injectables.”

Alciati concludes, “Many promising new drugs are expected to reach the market in the next few years. This will not only continue revolutionising the obesity space, but also the whole cardiometabolic diseases sector.”

*7MM- US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan