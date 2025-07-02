Nymi, Caliber Technologies partner to enable Passwordless Authentication in Pharma Manufacturing

Nymi, an Innominds company, has announced a strategic partnership with Caliber Technologies to accelerate digital transformation in pharmaceutical manufacturing by enabling passwordless authentication on the shop floor.

This collaboration aims to strengthen MES, LIMS, and QMS automation by reducing manual logins and streamlining electronic signatures—key steps in regulated environments where compliance and productivity must go hand in hand.

The Nymi Band is a biometric, wearable device that authenticates users via fingerprint and facilitates a secure, continuous identity across applications, systems, and physical environments. It replaces traditional password entry with a contactless and hands-free tap, while delivering a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) experience that is user-friendly and supports regulatory compliance.

Integrating Caliber applications with the Nymi Band will comply with ALCOA+ principles. In systems like CaliberLIMS and EMPro, users can perform e-signatures by tapping their Nymi Band. This enables secure, authenticated transactions across the sample lifecycle, ensuring data integrity, traceability, and accountability.