Nutrify Today to host 4th Annual Global C-Suite Sumflex 2025 in Mumbai

Nutrify Today will host the 4th Annual Global C-Suite Sumflex 2025 on 8-9 May at the Trident and Oberoi Hotels in Mumbai, India. The invitation-only event will bring together 400 global industry leaders, including executives from branded formulation and ingredient companies, top medical doctors, dietitians, and investment bankers. Discussions will focus on business opportunities in nutraceuticals, new investment areas, and strategies to bridge the doctor-industry gap for better adoption of nutraceuticals.

Under the theme “NetWORTHing the Networks,” the Nutrify Today C-Suite Sumflex has played a role in facilitating business deals, influencing policies, and supporting Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes over the past three years. The summit has contributed to shaping industry collaboration and growth.

The 2025 edition will introduce new elements to the global nutraceutical community. A distinguished lineup of emcees will lead various sessions. Amy Summers, Founder and President of Pitch Publicity, will lead the investments session. Dr. Mukund, an industry business leader, will oversee the business development session. Dr Vaibhav Kulkarni, a regulatory expert, will guide the regulatory session. Dr. P.K. Rajput, a professor, will drive the medical session alongside top medical doctors. These sessions aim to provide insights into business opportunities, investment trends, regulatory landscapes, and medical advancements in the nutraceutical sector.

Media partners for the event include Express Pharma and WholeFoods Magazine USA.






