Nitika Pharma inaugurates new microcrystalline cellulose manufacturing plant in Nagpur

Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities, excipient manufacturing company, recently inaugurated its microcrystalline cellulose (*Tabcell) manufacturing plant at Butibori, Nagpur. The company informed that this is India’s largest microcrystalline cellulose manufacturing facility.

The inauguration of this manufacturing plant was attended by eminent personalities like Nitin Gadkari – Minister Road Transport and Highways India. Additionally, the ceremony saw the participation of special guests, including Ajay Sancheti, Sameer Meghe, and Sandeep Joshi.

During his speech, the Minister congratulated Nitika Pharmaceuticals for achieving a remarkable milestone and being the only excipient manufacturing company to receive the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme from the Government of India. He also commended on how Nitika Pharmaceuticals is actively contributing in Government of India’s “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” or “Make in India” mission by manufacturing the excipients of international standard in India and exporting the same globally in more than 92 countries worldwide.

Along with the inauguration of the facility, the Chief Guest also laid the foundation stone and performed ‘bhumi pujan’ for two more upcoming plants which will generate 750 plus employment in next two years, showcasing Nitika Pharmaceuticals plans for further growth and expansion in the industry.

Reportedly, the event drew nearly 1000 guests from across the globe.

The company informed that the newly inaugurated microcrystalline cellulose manufacturing plant at Nagpur, equipped with latest technology and infrastructure, has an installed capacity of 1200 MT.