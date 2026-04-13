Merck signs MoU with MAHE to expand healthcare R&D talent development in India

Merck has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Manipal Academy of Higher Education to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry and support the development of talent for the healthcare sector.

On the occasion, Merck Healthcare R&D India launched its flagship programme, Catalyst, at MAHE. The programme is a structured three-month training initiative designed to equip students with practical skills and industry knowledge for roles in research and development. It includes structured sessions led by subject matter experts from Merck and will be delivered through MAHE’s academic ecosystem, drawing on its interdisciplinary strengths across health sciences, life sciences, and allied domains.

“Merck’s partnership with MAHE reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening the link between academic excellence and industry relevance, and to help students be better prepared for their professional journey. Merck has seen encouraging outcomes from similar collaborations with institutions like JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research and Dayananda Sagar University, and the company looks forward to building on that momentum with MAHE,” said Suneela Thatte, VP and Head, Merck Healthcare R&D India, who attended the signing ceremony.

The event was attended by Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences) of MAHE, and Dr. Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE.

“Collaborations such as this with Merck are integral to MAHE’s vision of building a future-ready talent ecosystem. By bringing industry closer to the classroom, we are enabling our students to engage with real-world challenges, emerging technologies, and global research practices in healthcare. The Catalyst Program is a significant step in strengthening this interface and preparing our students for impactful careers in R&D,” said Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE.

As part of its broader focus on healthcare research and development, Merck is expanding external collaborations to build a talent pipeline. The company has partnerships with eight academic institutions across India, including MAHE, which serves as a key academic partner for healthcare R&D talent development, supporting innovation in the country’s healthcare and academic ecosystem.