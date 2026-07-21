Merck CATALYST – NMIMS SPPSPTM Program to prepare future pharma talent

Reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing industry-integrated education, SVKM’s NMIMS School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) and Merck India have announced the launch of the NMIMS SPPSPTM – Merck CATALYST Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative at NMIMS designed to prepare students for the evolving demands of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.



The 12-week certification program will equip students with industry-relevant knowledge through intensive modules in different scientific domains. Envisioned as a long-term collaboration, NMIMS and Merck India plan to conduct multiple editions of the CATALYST Program annually, with participants receiving a certification upon successful completion of the program.



Designed to complement classroom learning with real-world industry exposure, the CATALYST Program will familiarise students with global pharmaceutical practices and the competencies expected in today’s workplace. Drawing on Merck’s expertise in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which support key global pharmaceutical functions, the program will expose students to internationally aligned processes and help them develop the technical, regulatory, and professional capabilities required for global roles.



Speaking on the collaboration, Prof Jagadish Audipudy, Director PharmTech Management, School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), SVKM’s NMIMS, said, “At NMIMS SPPSPTM, we believe that meaningful collaboration with industry is essential to delivering education that remains relevant in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. The CATALYST Program offers our students an opportunity to learn directly from industry experts, gain exposure to global best practices, and apply their academic learning in practical settings. We are confident this initiative will help them build the capabilities needed for successful careers in the pharmaceutical sector.”



Commenting on the initiative, Suneela Thatte, Vice President, Merck Healthcare R&D India, said, “Strong healthcare innovation is built where academia meets industry. Investing in scientific talent is not a choice, it is the foundation of the future we want to build.



Since its launch, the CATALYST Program has been successfully completed with two of our academia partners. Our latest collaboration with NMIMS SPPSPTM builds on that momentum, introducing students to contemporary pharmaceutical R&D practices and the evolving needs of Global Capability Centres. By investing early in capability building and creating meaningful industry exposure, we can shape a workforce that is skilled, confident, and ready to lead the future of healthcare.”

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of NMIMS SPPSPTM and Merck India to combining academic excellence with industry expertise, enabling students to gain practical insights, expand their professional capabilities, and prepare for careers in an increasingly global pharmaceutical ecosystem.