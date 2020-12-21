Bayer, Arogya Finance join hands for Eylea Easy Pay Program in India

Read Article

Bayer announced its collaboration with Arogya Finance to introduce the Eylea Easy Pay Program in India to provide flexible and affordable payment solutions for Eylea (aflibercept solution) treatment. These financing solutions will be available across the country. Centres in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh etc., will offer this programme to their patients.

Bayer’s Eylea is used for the treatment for both, wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD), which affects the elderly population and diabetic macular oedema (DME), which affects diabetics, and is administered via an injection directly into the eye. Since Eylea is an ongoing treatment for chronic eye conditions, treatment adherence is important.

“Bayer launched the ‘Eylea 4 U’ Patient Assistance Program in 2020 with the objective of improving access and adherence to the treatment by Indian patients. In continuation with this aim, Bayer and Arogya Finance have collaborated to tackle the central issue of patient adherence by reducing the upfront financial burden of treatment that usually impacts the patient and their families. The benefits of this collaboration include lower up-front payments, flexibility in payment options and easy equated monthly instalment (EMI). With treatment accessibility and patient centricity as the key focus, Eylea Easy Pay aims to help patients and caregivers focus on effective management of the condition,” informed the company through a statement.

“By collaborating with Arogya Finance, we extend our commitment to delivering solutions to improve and maintain vision, to support patients on their journey to better health,” said Manoj Saxena, MD, Bayer Zydus Pharma & Country Division Head South Asia.

Commenting on the partnership, Jose Peter, Co-founder and CEO, Arogya Finance said, “Arogya Finance has partnered with Bayer so we can work together to deliver flexible financing solutions that support increased patient access to treatment to enable a greater number of individuals across India to benefit from the innovative therapy.”

Dr Shobhit Chawla, President of Vitreo Retina Society of India (VRSI) and Sr Vitreo Retina Consultant at Prakash Netra Kendra, Lucknow commented, “We have observed a drop in patient adherence to treatment for Wet AMD and DME, often due to financial constraints. This program offered by Arogya Finance in collaboration with Bayer will definitely help patients to maintain good treatment compliance, thus ensuring they can access the best treatment options available.”